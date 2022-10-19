Connie Christensen Dial, 84, wife of Terry Joe Dial, died October 17, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She was born on May 13, 1938, in Shelley to Lewis Eugene and Beulah Oler Christensen. She had one older brother - Herb (Elizabeth Cook Christensen) and two older sisters - Ann O'Bryant (Roger), and Dixie Delaney (Cleve). The family would later add two more sisters, Judy Hill and Shanna Roberts (Dennis). Connie grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. She was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Connie worked over 30 years for Huntsmans Food town in Shelley. Connie married her high school sweetheart Terry Joe Dial on August 22, 1956 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, LDS Temple. They raised their 4 children in the Shelly/Goshen area - Jay, Janet, Steve and Brent. Mother has always loved to travel - mostly with her children because dad was a farmer. She has visited many cities and countries including France, Netherlands, St Martin, Palou, and England. She loved her trips to see grandchildren throughout the United States. While on these trips her adventurous spirit took her parasailing, jet skiing, zip lining over a rain forest, snorkeling, hiking, whale watching and much more. Her favorite adventure was skydiving at age 70 and age 74. She taught us how to experience life! Mother also appeared on the Price is Right and won the showcase! Connie always chose to put the Lord first and endlessly served her family and all those she knew. Connie and Terry spent the last 15 years wintering in Arizona. They made many new friends there and loved the warmer winters. Mother was riding a motorized cart - smiling and laughing on Thursday, Surgery on Friday and on Monday morning she left us. She was proceeded in death by her parents and 4 of her 5 siblings. She is survived by one sister Shanna Roberts (Dennis) her 4 children, 18 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Goshen Ward Chapel (792 North 1090 East) Shelley, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak Street) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 am at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Connie 5/13/1938 - 10/17/2022C. Dial
