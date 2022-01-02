Earl Dial, 83, of Shelley, Idaho passed away peacefully December 29, 2021 at his home. Earl was a kind hearted man, well known in his community and loved by all. Earl was born December 13, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Joe and Esther Dial. He was the second of twelve children. Earl attended school in Shelley. He met his sweetheart, Margo Tschikof, of Firth and was married May 1, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 3 daughters. They lived all of their married life in Shelley where he loved to farm. His biggest love was his family. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Jacquelyn (Tony) Searle of Elk Ridge, Utah, Tamara (Loraine) Driscoll and Andra (Thayne) Driscoll both of American Falls, Idaho. He is the wonderful grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margo, his parents, Joe and Esther Dial and two sisters, Gloria Cunningham and Derena Ricks. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 East Locust Street). The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Wednesday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M at the church Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Donavon 12/13/1938 - 12/29/2021Earl Dial