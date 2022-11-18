Services for Elmo Burriss Dial, 95, will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Labelle 4th Ward, 4223 E. 528 North, Rigby. Friends may call Sunday, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday, all at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Elmo, who lived in the Rigby area for most of the last 58 years, died of causes incident to age on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was born in 1927, in Basalt to Aaron Burriss (Bert) and Rozena Hansen Dial. He graduated from Firth High School. He married Nila Ruth Staples in 1949. She died in 2014. He served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He trained as an electrician. He retired from Ricks College as the supervisor of the heating plant. He did most of the work involved in remodeling and adding onto a small basement home in Labelle to house a growing family that eventually included 10 children. He often rented ground to farm part time in the summer. For several years he had a small dairy herd. In 1976, when the Teton Dam broke, he volunteered to help round up the live cattle displaced by the water. After he retired, he and his wife served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Toronto, Canada. After their mission, they spent most winters in warmer climates. He was active in the LDS Church and served in many positions. He spent countless hours working in the Boy Scout program, before and after he retired, and received many awards. He completed numerous projects at Krupp Scout Hollow in Labelle and Island Park Boy Scout Camp. He made a name for himself cooking barbeque chicken (sometimes steak) at the Jefferson County fair, church functions and almost any time someone asked. He enjoyed having adventures with friends and family, who all have stories—some crazy—to tell about those adventures. People seldom left a visit with Elmo without his parting admonition: "Come back when you're not mad." Besides his wife, Elmo was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Dial; a grandson, Jordan Reilly Dial; two sisters, Ethel Baird and Carol Taylor; two brothers, Kenneth Dial and Ray Dial. He is survived by one brother, Don (Carolee) Dial, of Clearfield, Utah; and three sisters, Joy Olson, of St. George, Utah; Doris (Ron) Dye, of Island Park, Idaho; and Connie (Vern) Bastian, of Malad, Idaho. He is also survived by nine of his 10 children: Boyd (Nancy) Dial of Enoch, Utah; Verl (Jan) Dial of Labelle; Kaylene (Robert) Armstrong of Alva, Oklahoma; Lynette (Dana) Green of Grant; Ruth Ann (Syd) Beazer of Labelle; Janet (Rick) Evans of Shelley; Bert (Kelly) Dial of Taylor; Jody (Gena) Dial of Tucson, Arizona; Krista (Cody) Arave of Rigby; 31 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Elmo 5/17/1927 - 11/14/2022Burriss Dial
