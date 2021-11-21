Julie Ann Diaz-Lee (Bloom), 61, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away October 10th, 2021, at her home. Julie was born August 7, 1960 in Fort Ord, California, to James Archie Bloom and Carol Renee Somsen (Reynolds). In Julie's younger years, she grew up in a small town called Philipsburg, Montana, then moved to Deer Lodge, Montana, and Ashton, Idaho. Julie graduated from North Fremont High School in Ashton, Idaho. Julie loved animals and especially loved to ride horses. She spent many a summer riding her horse Princess all over Philipsburg. Julie had the biggest heart and would do almost anything for anyone. She loved her kids and grandchildren. In 1981, she married David Diaz, and they were blessed with three children, they were later divorced. In 1988, Julie met her eternal partner, Steven Lee, and they were blessed with five more children. Julie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Julie is survived by her loving husband, Steven Lee of Ammon; children, Justin Diaz, Jennifer Diaz, Nicole Diaz, Katie Lee (Charles), Brittney Lee (Powell), and Nick Lee; eight grandchildren; father, James Archie Bloom; mother, Carol Renee Somsen (Reynolds); sisters, Lori Renee Nielson (Bloom), and Tina Johnson (Bloom). She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael James Bloom; and her twin daughters, Sara Ann Lee and Emily Kay Lee. Funeral services were held on October 23, 2021, at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet Avenue, with Bishop Robert Johnson officiating. Julie 8/7/1960 - 10/10/2021Ann Diaz-Lee