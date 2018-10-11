Eleanor June Dick, 83, of Rexburg, died Oct. 10, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. She was the only child born to Wilbur Thomas Lipe and Anna Generva Larson on June 1, 1935.
Eleanor and her mother lived in her grandparents' home as her dad was killed in Pearl Harbor. Her aunts and uncles were like brothers and sisters to her. Growing up on the farm, she spent long summer and fall days herding cattle and found enjoyment riding on her favorite horses, Nevada and Smoky. Between all the cattle work, Eleanor would participate in the rodeos, riding as a member of the local riding club. Eleanor believed that there wasn't a horse in the world that she couldn't get to know or get along with. She felt that you just have to remember that they are an animal with fears and you have to know their boundaries and yours. Between these two boundaries, you learn to love and befriend any horse.
Not only did Eleanor have a love for horses and animals, but she also had a desire and love for learning and trying new things. Throughout high school she participated in cheerleading, choir and was on the softball and dance teams. She attended BYU, earning her accounting degree. The time she spent away earning her degree was difficult for her dance partner, so upon her return, he proposed to her.
Eleanor didn't think anything could replace her companionship with her horses, but when Bill proposed to her she said yes, and she hung up her saddle. Evan William Dick and Eleanor June Lipe were wed in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 24, 1954. Born to them were four children, Deborah Jean, Curtis Evan, Lynnette Eileen and Robin LaRae.
In 1968, Eleanor and Bill moved their family to Ashton, Idaho, where they were the owners of the Coast-to-Coast store, which later became Dick's Furniture and Variety Store. Eleanor worked by the side of her husband and kept the store's books until she went to work at Fall River Electric as a secretary, retiring after 18 years.
After retiring, Bill and Eleanor served two Family History Missions in the Joseph Smith Building on Temple Square in 1996 and 1999.
Eleanor cared for her husband the last years of his life. With the passing of her beloved companion in 2009 came a deep and hollow emptiness. She continued on by bringing joy and happiness to her family and by serving as a recorder in the Rexburg Temple. Eleanor and Bill shared 51 years together.
She leaves behind four children, Deborah Jean Dick of Rexburg; Curtis Evan (Betty) Dick of Billings, Montana, Lynnette Eileen (Reed) Moody of Hoytsville, Utah, and Robin LaRae (Ron) Piper of Idaho Falls, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Park Street LDS Chapel, 700 Park St., in Rexburg with Bishop James Gordon officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in Shoshone Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.