Steven Terry Dick passed away April, 4, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Steve was born to William Terry Dick and Beth Marie Rhoades Dick on July 28, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho at St. Anthon Hospital. He was their first of three sons, with brothers Kelly and Jon. By the time he was fourteen, he had moved with his family nine times, living in Pocatello, Idaho; Carlin, Nevada, and finally to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1963. This is where he spent the remainder of his life. Moving many times, Steve attended many schools in his life. He was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Skyline High School in 1967. He later attended Idaho State University. Steve was one of the original crew at Scotty's Drive In, where he met his first wife, Vicki Diane Morris. She gave him two daughters, Diana Lyn Thompson and Teri Faye Huntsman. Steve worked for Boise Cascade/BMC West for about forty-five years. After his divorce from Vicki Morris, the company hired a beautiful lady, Raylene Meyer. They dated for about a year before they married and became a blended family of Steve's two daughters, Diana and Teri, with Raylene's son, Cory. They raised three great kid together. Steve retired from work in 2015 to be a care giver for his beloved Raylene. Steve lost the love of his life, on March 2, 2018. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple, June 2, 2000. Steve was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings from Nursery Leader to Elder's Quorum President to two Bishoprics, and High Counselor. He was very proud of being in charge of and helping to build a cabin and pavillion at Darby Girls' Camp. He was involved in sports his whole life, especially his favorite, softball, where he played for forty years. Along with playing many different sports, he loved fishing, hunting, golf, and camping. He especially loved camping and activities with his three kids and six grandchildren. He really enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sports. He is survived by daughters, Diana Thompson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Teri (Heston) Huntsman of Idaho Falls, ID; and son Cory (Camille) Meyer of Shelley, ID; mother, Beth Dick; brothers Jon (Lori) Dick of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kelly (Jean) Dick of Orem, Utah; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Raylene and his father, William Terry Dick. A visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 am, at the Shelley Cemetery, with Bishop Bret Parmer officiating. Steven 7/28/1949 - 4/4/2021Terry Dick
