Doyle I. Dickerson, 74 years old, died of natural causes at his home in Idaho Falls, ID on Feb. 20, 2020. Doyle was born Jan 9, 1946, in Burbank, CA, the son of Byron G. and Ellen C. (Bainbridge) Dickerson [Hawkins.] The family lived in Burbank from the beginning of WW II. At the end of the war, the family moved to Fruitland, ID, where they lived until his parents later divorced. At that time, Doyle moved to the St Anthony and Ashton areas, where he lived with his mother and siblings, and attended North Fremont High School through his Junior year. Prior to his Senior year, Doyle moved to Fort Wayne, IN to live with his older brother, Lyle Dickerson, where he graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1964. While in Indiana, Doyle met Pamela Wheeler and were married Jan 2, 1965. After their marriage, they moved to Boise, ID, where Doyle attended Boise Junior College. Shortly thereafter, they were blessed with one son, Scott Allan Dickerson. In 1969, Doyle and Pam moved to Driggs, ID, where Doyle, his uncle (Earl Bainbridge), Cousin (Dale Bainbridge), and brother (Lyle Dickerson), developed the first vacation home-site subdivision in Teton Valley, named Packsaddle Estates. Subsequently, they developed Targhee Towne, in Alta, WY. During this time Doyle became a licensed Idaho Real Estate Broker. In 1975, they moved to St Anthony, ID and started Dickerson Irrigation in Rexburg ID, where they sold, designed, fabricated and installed agricultural irrigation equipment including center pivots, pumps and other equipment. During this time, Doyle became a self-taught machinist who possessed the aptitude to design, build, and repair all types of mechanical equipment. In 1989, Doyle and Pam decided to close the family business and he enrolled at Idaho State University. Soon after, he completed his BBA in Marketing, followed by the completion of his MBA degree. After completing his MBA, Doyle worked for Larsen Farms for several years, then worked in the Consulting & Sales field for hydro-electric and mining operations throughout the Northwest until his retirement. Doyle is survived by his former wife Pamela Dickerson (Florida), son Scott Dickerson (Florida), two brothers Lee Hawkins (Idaho Falls) and Stan Hawkins (Linn) (Ucon) and sister Roma Hawkins (Hollie) (Kuna). He is proceeded in death by his older brother and both parents. Internment and Celebration of Life will be announced later. Doyle 1/9/1946 - 2/20/2020Irving Dickerson
