Lyle Dickerson
Lyle Gilbert Dickerson, 78, died of natural causes Sept. 25, 2018, at St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum, Idaho. Having been confined to several east Idaho nursing homes since 2009, he was most recently living at Bell Mountain Village Skilled Nursing Facility, Bellevue, Idaho.
Lyle was born Feb. 12, 1940, at Ontario, Oregon, the first son of Byron G. and Ellen C. (Bainbridge) Dickerson [Hawkins.] The family moved to Burbank, California, at the start of WWII. After the war, the family moved to Fruitland, Idaho. His parents later divorced, and Lyle continued living with his father in Fruitland, graduating from Fruitland High School in 1957.
Lyle married Sharleen (Schubert) the same year and made their first home in Moscow, Idaho, while he was attending college. He graduated from the University of Idaho (1962) attaining a B.S. degree, mechanical engineering.
After graduation, he was hired by General Electric (1963) and began a three-year Management Training Program (MTP.) Lyle’s first one-year assignment with G.E. was in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, at its Small AC Motor Division; then one-year in Erie, Pennsylvania, at its Locomotive Division; and finally, one-year in San Jose, California, finishing his three-year training at G.E.’s Nuclear Division. Lyle continued working for G.E and was moved to Idaho Falls, where he continued his employment at the AEC (INL) working in nuclear research. Lyle and Sharleen later divorced. They had no children.
Lyle changed careers and was hired (1968) by Walston & Co, a Boise stock brokerage firm. Licensing required he train on Wall Street at the New York Stock Exchange. After this training and rigorous examination(s), he became a licensed stock broker, able to sell and trade stocks and bonds on all the major stock exchanges. But the “Market” (1968-1969) couldn’t have been worse. His choice was untimely.
So, with the early beginnings of Grand Targhee Ski Resort (1969), Lyle, his uncle Earl Bainbridge (Tetonia) and cousin Dale Bainbridge (Tetonia) and brother Doyle (Driggs) developed the first vacation home-site subdivision in Teton-Valley (1969-1972), which they named Packsaddle Estates. Later they developed another one, Targhee Towne, on the Idaho-Wyoming border. During this time, Lyle also became a licensed Idaho real estate salesman.
Lyle married Karolyn (Hill) (1970s) from Rigby. They made their home in Driggs, where he continued working on the two subdivisions, selling the lots and selling other real estate. He and Karolyn also co-operated the Driggs Kwik-Way convenience store. They had no children, but Karolyn had two boys (Hal and Kenny) from an earlier marriage. The boys grew up in Driggs, living with them and learning with Lyle’s guidance.
Lyle loved fishing the Teton River and the Snake River below the Palisades Dam. He was an accomplished painter of oil portraits and landscapes. He was also an inventor, holding four U.S. patents. He taught part-time high school science classes in Driggs and was always looking forward, striving for higher learning and teaching others.
Lyle and Karolyn later moved to Gilbert, Arizona, (1985), where he again was employed as a licensed stockbroker. Lyle and Karolyn later divorced with Lyle moving back to Idaho, where he became employed as plant manager of a Dubois, Idaho, potato dehydration plant. Later he began inventing full time, developing and selling vending and pinball machines (1993-2009).
Lyle is survived by three brothers and one sister: Doyle Dickerson (Idaho Falls), Lee Hawkins (Idaho Falls), Stan (Linn) Hawkins (Ucon) and Roma Dee (Hollie) Hawkins (Kuna), and several nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Funeral and burial services are being planned but postponed until the spring/summer of 2019 thus allowing distant relatives and friends’ adequate time for planning and travel to attend his services. Services honoring his life will ultimately be held in Driggs with his burial in Pineview Cemetery in Marysville, Ashton, Idaho, next to his mother.
The family will place newspaper and facebook announcements at a later date. These announcements will be early enough for all his relatives and friends to attend the services.
Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.