Bruce Leighton Diehl Sr., 74, of Ammon, passed away peacefully January 19, 2021, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. Bruce was born November 12, 1946, in Dover, Delaware, to Donald Brehm Diehl and Ruth Kirby Diehl. He graduated from high school in Huntsville, Alabama. He went on to dabble in college before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served honorably during the Vietnam War. After his service, Bruce was blessed with two sons: Bruce Jr. and Darren. On June 24, 2007, he married Susan Diehl, and Bruce and Susan made their home in Ammon, Idaho. Bruce had a love for the outdoors. He loved animals and went out of his way to rescue them. He especially enjoyed playing watersports, shooting guns, and riding UTVs. He worked in life safety for the Idaho National Laboratory for many years. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Susan; sons, Bruce L. Diehl and Darren Diehl, both of ID; brother, Geoff (Jeannie) Diehl of CA; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruth; and a brother, Robert Diehl. Services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals that provided vigilant care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Falls Humane Society or Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bruce 11/12/1946 - 1/19/2021Diehl
