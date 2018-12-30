Thomas Carl "TC" Dieter, 26, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. TC was born June 24, 1992, in Loveland, Colorado, to Thomas Jay Dieter and Noreen Rice Dieter. He grew up and attended schools in Loveland and Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he was pursuing a degree in construction management. TC made his home in Idaho Falls, where he worked at the Idaho National Lab for several summers as an intern. He had just returned from an outage working at Seabrook Nuclear Power Station as a Radiation Protection Technician. He enjoyed sporting clays, shooting, outdoor motor sports, and gun smithing. He was also a history enthusiast and loved Viking and Celtic myths and legends. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, and grandson. TC is survived by his loving parents, Noreen and Tom Dieter of Loveland, CO; brother, Jesse and his wife Mariah Dieter; nephew Orion and niece Erika of Ft. Bragg, NC; grandmothers, Elsie Dieter of MN, and Peg Rice of MA; his uncle Edward T. Rice of MA; aunts Meg Rice, Beth Rice and Teri Smith of MA, and Susan Rice and Lisa Kohring of UT, and Teri Ford of MN; and cousins Clint, Ben and Cole Ford and Kelsie Reagan of MN. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Papa Dieter, and Grandpa Rice. Private family services will be held at a later date in Loveland, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation under his name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Thomas 6/24/1992 - "TC" 12/28/2018Dieter