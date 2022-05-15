Joanne Holm Dietz, age 69, formerly of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on May 12, 2022 in her Idaho Falls home, surrounded by her husband of 47 years, and all her beloved children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Ella Mae Holm and her brother Layne. She is survived by her husband Charlie; children Jason, Spencer, Kenneth, Jeffrey, and Jennifer; twelve grandchildren; and sisters Diane, Annette, and Leanne; as well as various other extended family members. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City; earned her associate's degree from BYU; and most recently, her medical transcriptionist certificate. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings, including relief society president, stake and ward young women's president, and as a counselor in other stake and ward organizations. Most recently, she was serving in the primary as the birthday specialist, creating special presents for each child and personal cards for each primary worker, a calling which truly encapsulates who she was. Joanne has many talents, including playing the piano and organ, being empathetic and creative, loving and serving others, and being patient and selfless. She would say her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her five children, a role at which she excelled magnificently. Throughout her life, and despite overwhelming physical challenges, she dedicated herself to teaching, serving, and encouraging her children in their various pursuits. For example, for more than 30 years, she passionately worked in her own craft business, so her children could take piano lessons. Joanne specifically requested that we extend thanks to her amazing doctors and other healthcare professionals for their instrumentality in miraculously saving and extending her life for over three decades. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Lincoln 3rd Ward, 2545 Mesa Street. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. The funeral services will be broadcast live. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Joane 8/19/1952 - 5/12/2022Dietz