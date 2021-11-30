Gerald Anthony Dinneen, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 22, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gerald was born April 20, 1939, in Ogden, Utah, to James Patrick Dinneen and Edith Marie Thinnes Dinneen. He grew up and attended schools in Ogden. He attended Weber State University, and University of Utah where he earned his bachelors degree in mechanical engineering and later his masters degree in nuclear engineering from University of Idaho. On March 20, 1965, he married Norma Joan Kral in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Idaho Falls. Gerald and Norma made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their family and Gerald worked as a nuclear engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory for 40 years. He was a dedicated member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and reading. He was very hardworking and skillful and he used those talents to help not only his family but also his neighbors which was one of his principal passions. Jerry touched the hearts and souls of many, not only within his family and church but outside as well. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Norma Joan Dinneen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael Dinneen of Auckland New Zealand; son, Douglas (April) Dinneen and their children, Hailey and Shawn of Ammon, ID; daughter, Sarah (Nathan) Kuchenbecker and their children, Kameron, Austin, Peyton and Stella of Ammon, ID; and brother, Bernard Dinneen of Ogden, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert A Dinneen; and sisters, Mary Louise Eugene, Dorothy Miller, and Peggy Smalley; and brothers, John Dinneen, James Dinneen Jr., and Daniel Dinneen. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S. Lee Ave. A Rosary will be held from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Burial of the cremains will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Rosary Catholic School, 161 9th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gerald 4/20/1939 - 11/22/2021Anthony Dinneen