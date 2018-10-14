Velma Ethel Dinsdale, 86, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at her home. She was born July 21, 1932 in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Lars Pearl Hunsaker and Ethel Agnes Butler Hunsaker. She was the tenth child of twelve children.
Velma attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School in 1952. She married Donald Joe Dinsdale in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 31, 1953.
Velma worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Steve Hansen introduced her to nursing as she worked for the Carson Rest Home. She later worked for Valley Care and Idaho Falls Care Center. From her experience she was able to certify her home for in home care. This helped in the care of her son's, Jeffery and Michael.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she had many opportunities to serve. She loved her callings as a Relief Society President for the ward and the stake. She also loved serving in the Young Women's and Primary programs. She took a cake decorating class which led to making many wedding and occasion cakes for friends and family. She was proud to be able to make her daughter Jolene's wedding cake.
Velma is survived by her husband, Donald Dinsdale of Rigby, Idaho. Her daughter Jolene Smith of Pingree, Idaho and son, Michael Dinsdale of Rigby, Idaho. Her grandchildren, Shelly Kay (David) Santos of Chubbuck, Idaho and Kenneth Don Smith of Pingree, Idaho, and great grandson, Nathan (Amber) Santos of Pocatello, Idaho. She was preceded in death by a son Jeffery Don Dinsdale, a son-in-law, Dana Roy Smith, parents, eight sisters, and a brother.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Rigby East Stake Center (4021 East 300 North, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 6:30 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Rigby East Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Your condolences can be shared with Don and the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.