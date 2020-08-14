Dixey Jimmy Dean Dixey Jimmy Dean Dixey, 67, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home. Jimmy was born November 27, 1952 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Clarence Dixey and Fern Perdash Dixey. Jimmy attended Elmwood Junior High and completed at Blackfoot High School. He attended school in Seattle where he received his certification in auto body. He completed welding courses from Vo-Tech. He also attended Idaho State University receiving his certification in computer business and accounting. On December 24, 1991 he married Della Francene Two Bulls in Pocatello, Idaho. Jimmy worked at for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the irrigation department right out of high school and went back permanently until the time of his death. He left for a while to pursue other careers. He worked at Simplot, for Gay Mine as a truck driver, and was a truck driver for Envirocon. Jimmy followed his Native American traditions. He enjoyed hunting, horses, beadwork, drawing, and traveling. He had planned on pursuing saddle making after his retirement. Above all he enjoyed teaching and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was especially close to his grandson, Ryan Jr. and great grandson, Hudson. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Della Francene Two Bulls; children, Monica Del Valle-Serena (Santiago), Julia Del Valle-Yazzie (Ryan Sr.), and his granddaughter he raised as his own, Alexandra Del Valle; siblings, Miranda R. Dixey, Gaylen Dixey, Collen Dixey Tillman, Jack G. Dixey, and Llavon Dixey Gomez; his nephews he was especially close with, Darren Covington, Jeremy Covington, and Paul Crows Heart; four grandchildren, Briyonna Yazzie, Ryan Yazzie Jr., Theron Serena, and Tiago Serena and two great grandchildren, Peyton and Hudson; as well as many other close nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cisco Dixey, Sharon Dixey Crows Heart; nephew, Lance Dixey; and grandparents, Ralph W. Dixey, Daisy Bronco Dixey, Nephi Perdash, and Jessie Perdash-Cota A prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. He will then be taken to the family residence on Broncho Road where he will remain until traditional burial services at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Gibson Cemetery. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.