Dixey Richard Dick Dixey Richard Dick Dixey Jr., 86, of Fort Hall, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home. Dick was born May 14, 1934 in Fort Hall, Idaho to Richard Dixey Sr. and Mary Edmo (Bonatise) Dixey. Dick graduated from Blackfoot High School. He then attended Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas. Dick served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Squadron patrolling the Far East during peace time. He attended Naval Air Training in Memphis, Tennessee, and earned his associate degree in aviation electronics in San Fransisco, California. When Dick returned home he starting farming and ranching. He was a former president of the Fort Hall Cattlemen Association. He was also a member of the Episcopal Church. He married Audrey Harris. They divorced after 30 years of marriage. He then married Alfreda Alvarez. They were married for 13 years, but also divorced. Dick enjoyed watching football when he wasn't farming and ranching. His favorite game of the year was the annual Army vs Navy game. He enjoyed hunting pheasants and ducks. Dick is survived by his son, Dennis Dixey (Twila Blindman) of Blackfoot; siblings, Mary Dixey Washakie, Blaine Hugh Dixey, Ella Mae Dixey Metz, and Alan Ralph Dixey all of Blackfoot; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dixey Sr; mother, Mary Edmo (Bonatise) Dixey; brothers, Dennis Dixey and Glenn Leonard Dixey; sister, Marlene Dixey Lindroth; his first wife, Audrey Harris; grandsons, Kyle Dixey and Dallon Dixey; and grandparents, Ralph W. Dixey and Daisy Broncho Dixey, and Gidgeon Edmo (Bonatise) and Pateesh Tendore Edmo. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m. Dick will then be taken to his residence at Highway 91 at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021. A sunrise service will be held at Dick's home on Monday, February 22, 2021 with traditional burial services at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2021 at the Gibson Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
