Our perfect baby boy Owen Lee Dixon was born on October 10th 2018. He was the most precious child and best little brother our family could ask for. His big brother Logan loved to give his baby kisses and pound knuckles. We were so proud of him and astonished at the amount of love that he brought to everyone that met him. We love you little monster. He was preceded in death by great grandparents Bill and Tina Dixon, great uncle Tom Dixon, great grandparents Kenneth Lee Dunn and Ellen Louise Dunn. He was survived by Mother Jacquie Ellen Dixon, Father Zachary Garrett Dixon, and Brother Logan Richard Dixon. Grandparents Gary and Kim Dixon and Rick and Karen Badillo. Aunt and Uncles Sharee and Monty Hamilton, Matthew and Megan Dixon, Brian Bonner, Amanda Bonner. Cousins Carter, Jack, Hudson, Madison, Mallory, and Margo and loved by many, many more. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at 10 am at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1 pm at the New Sweden Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Primary Children's Hospital. Arrangements were made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com. Owen 10/10/2018 - 11/10/2018Dixon