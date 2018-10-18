Ronald Lee Dixon, 78, of Shelley, passed away October 14, 2018, at his home.
Ron was born July 21, 1940, in Wallaceton, Pennsylvania, to Robert Carl Dixon Sr. and Leora Parks Dixon. The family moved to Tonawanda, New York where he attended schools and he graduated from LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, New York. He also attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Ron served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Sonar Technician. He later retired as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer after serving 21 years.
On October 24, 1965, he married Betty Iola Hurd in Elizabeth City, New Jersey. They made their home in Shelley, Idaho where he worked in Personnel Management for Idaho National Laboratories (INL). Betty preceded him in death on September 24, 2016
He was a member of the Methodist Church. He was a devoted father and grandfather and was always looking out for the well being of his family.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Alva (Richard) Ottley of Shelley, Idaho; son, Robert (Melissa) Dixon of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son, Ronald Jowsey of Virginia; sister, Patricia (Al) Burrows of North Carolina;
sister, Shelva Perry of Arkansas; sister, Candice (Don) Bieth of California; sister, Deborah (Eddy) Young of Arizona;
brother, Robert Carl Dixon, Jr. of New York; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a son, Randy Jowsey.
At Ronald's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, in Idaho Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.