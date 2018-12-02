Barbara Jeanne Dobbe, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from complications due to dementia, at MorningStar Senior Living. Barbara was born March 3, 1928 in Bonner Springs, Kansas to Helen Hanway Timmmons Sedgwick Foster and Charles Rezin Sedgwick. Her father passed when she was in high school. This void was filled by a wonderful man, Harvey George Foster. She attended the University of Kansas on scholarship as a Latin major with emphasis in journalism. On May 6, 1946, Barbara married Frank Albin Dobbe in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Together they raised four children, Chuck, Arthur, Becky, and Marsha. The Dobbe family moved to Idaho Falls in 1960. Barbara embraced this new adventure wholeheartedly. She built a rich life for her family by supporting her children in their many activities and interests. She was active in PTA, a den mother, sewer of many dance costumes, as well as a member of the Methodist women's circle and their successful mission to raise money and build a new church. She brought an enthusiastic willingness to try new experiences that made the long snowy winters fun and exciting. Barbara took pride in her family, being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, always sending homemade cookies and "love" packages. Her grandchildren would all tell you that they were her favorite because this is how she made each one feel. Her fun, witty and somewhat mischievous spirit along with all the nicknames she had for family members will be missed. Barbara is survived by her son, Arthur (Denise) Dobbe of Centerville, Utah; daughters, Rebecca (Ron) Fein, Sebastopol, CA and Marsha Moore of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren: 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Dr. Rae Sedwick, Bonner Springs, KS and brother, Bill (Suzanne) Sedgwick, Desoto, KS. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joanne O'Brien; son, Charles Dobbe; grandson, Evan Anderson and great-grandson, Cayden Butler. Barbara's family wishes to thank the staff at MorningStar Senior Living and the Encompass homecare-hospice team for their loving care and kindness shown not only to Barbara but all of us. We are grateful and appreciative of the services they provided. Per Barbara's wishes to return to her home in Bonner Springs Kansas, the family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date to honor her and her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Research Foundation at www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Barbara 3/3/1928 - 11/27/2018Dobbe