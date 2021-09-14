Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Rosetta "Rosie" Cook Dobson, 93, of Ammon, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, in her son's loving arms at home. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Rosie was born October 10, 1927, in Delta, Utah, to Lucerne Clark Cook and Echo Rosetta Sampson-Clark Cook. She grew up and attended schools in Delta, Utah, and graduated from Delta High School. On April 15, 1946, she married Earl Wood Dobson in Delta, Utah. From this union they were blessed with four children, Bruce, Denise, Ferrell and Bradley. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked at the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed bowling and played on various leagues. Rosie was a lifetime member the Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association and had 6 hole in ones. She also was a six-time Idaho Falls City Women's Golf Champion. Rosie was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting and shot a prized moose and antelope. Rosie is survived by her loving children, Bruce C. (Karen) Dobson of Ammon, ID, and Denise (Blaine) O'Neil of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Justin (Holly) Dobson of Reno, NV, Braeden (Cheri) Dobson of Rigby, ID, Kiersten (Mike) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID, Bradley (Samantha) Earle of Gillette, WY, Somer (Brady) Stewart of Rigby, ID, and Brian Earle of Rexburg, ID; siblings, Rex (Melba) Cook of Logan, UT, Stanley Cook, Clark Cook, Robert Cook, Ray Cook, Phyllis Bennett; 20 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Wood Dobson; two sons, Bradley Earl Dobson and Ferrell B. Dobson; and great-grandson, Brycen Monte Blackburn. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rosie 10/10/1927 - 9/11/2021Dobson