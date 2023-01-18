Sandra Tippetts Dodds was born June 7, 1935 in Lovell, Wyoming. She died peacefully on January 3, 2023, surrounded by daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She grew up on a farm in Lovell with her twin brothers, Gerry and Jerry. She was active in 4H, and became a skilled seamstress and an accomplished quilter. She especially loved creating quilt tops and quilting them by hand. She has gifted children and grandchildren many beautiful quilts to be cherished for years to come. With her husband Robert Hinkel, she moved to Idaho Falls, where she raised five daughters. After their divorce, she moved to Boise, took classes at Boise State University, and managed a gas station. After marrying Bob Dodds in 1981, she moved to Walnut Creek, CA, where Bob worked as a nuclear inspector. In the 1980s, they purchased property on the McKenzie River outside of Eugene, and after they retired, Bob loved fishing for salmon. Bob and Sandra both enjoyed “remodeling” their house. Sandra never met a house she couldn’t remodel. Sandra’s favorite thing was to host friends and family in their relaxing retreat on the river. They also enjoyed square dancing and traveling within the U.S. to visit friends and family and traveled internationally, to the Bahamas, Scotland, and Austria. Sandra loved returning to Lovell for the annual Mustang Days Celebration where she met with former classmates and laughed about their escapades. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gerry and Jerry; her much loved husband, Bob Dodds; and numerous four-legged furry companions. She is survived by her ex-husband, Robert Hinkel; by her daughters Cynthia (Ted) Taylor, Dana (Pete) Van Haverbeke, Kristine (John) Wehmann, Linda (Don) Spicer, Michelle Hinkel (Bob Nielsen), Becky Dodds Lovett, and David Dodds; and by 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial is planned for this summer, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Greenhill Humane Society in Sandra’s name. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon. Visit majorfamilyfh.com to sign the online guest book. Sandra Tippetts Dodds
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.