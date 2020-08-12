Dooley Pamela Dooley Pamela (Polatis) Dooley, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully in the arms of her sweetheart, Kirk Dooley, on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho after a courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born on December 5, 1961 to Joseph and Juanita Colleen (Miller) Polatis in Blackfoot, Idaho. She earned her associate degree at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho and furthered her education at Brigham Young University. Her desire was to become a teacher, but family was always her highest priority. She married her sweetheart, Kirk John Dooley, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 5, 1984 and settled down to begin their family. They are the proud parents of 5 children and 8 grandchildren. She felt very blessed to be able to be a stay-at-home mom. Pam always sought out people that she could serve. Wherever they lived whether in Bemidji, Minnesota; Shawnee, Oklahoma; Ukiah, California or Shelley, Idaho, Pam befriended many and was able to share her heart-felt testimony through her loving kindness and service to others. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pam served valiantly in all of her callings, some of which included: Relief Society President, Primary, and Family History Consultant. In addition to serving as a temple ordinance worker, she attended the temple about four times a week for the last five years. Her love for the temple is incredible! Her current calling is "Designated Hugger" for her husband as he serves as a Bishop of a YSA ward at BYU-Idaho. Pam is survived by her husband, two sons, and three daughters: Shane Kirk (Katie) Dooley of Iowa; Darin Paul Dooley of Orem, Utah; Shantay Marie (Bryan) Henrie of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Elicia (Benjamin) Schwendiman of Provo, Utah; and Holly Colleen (Travis) Cullimore of St. George, Utah. Granddaughters: Daphney and Paisley Dooley and baby boy Dooley due in October; Addie, Bree, and Cammy Henrie and baby boy Henrie due in September; Grandsons: Demitri, and Kendrick Dooley; Kirk Carver Schwendiman. Two brothers, Steve and Randy Polatis, and four sisters, DeeAnn Ellingson, Patricia Waters, Kaylynn Campbell, and Jolene Gray. Pam was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Colleen Polatis. A viewing and the funeral services will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home (132 South Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, ID) with the viewing at 1:00 pm and the services at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Riverside - Thomas Cemetery (939 ID-39, Blackfoot, ID) The state of Idaho Covid-19 restrictions state that "Gatherings of any size are allowed but should adhere to physical distancing and sanitation requirements". Hawker Funeral Home estimates that between 100 and 150 people can attend without straining distancing and sanitation guidelines. For those who wish to participate virtually, the funeral home will be broadcasting the funeral here: https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. Thank you for all of your love and support during this trying time.