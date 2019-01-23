Robert Edward Doolittle, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 19, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of One Source Hospice. Robert was born February 23, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, to Hugh James Doolittle Jr. and Shirley Colleen Knox Doolittle. He graduated from Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, CO. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from August 1974 to July 1986. On June 18, 1983, he married Karen S. Robbins in Goshen, Idaho. To this union were born two children, Alisha and Kyrsten. From a previous marriage he also had a daughter, Shauna. Robert and Karen made their home in Idaho Falls, where Robert worked in Nuclear Operations for INL. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the American Legion, and the Barbershop Harmony Society. He enjoyed singing, officiating sports and Barbershop singing. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Karen S. Doolittle of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shauna Beth Doolittle of McKinney, TX; daughter, Alisha Shirlene Doolittle of Lewiston, ID; daughter, Kyrsten Maree (Matthew) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, William "Bill" Doolittle of Arvada, CO; sister, Pam (Tony) Rosa of Sierra Vista, AZ; brother, Tom (Andrea) Doolittle of Lakewood, CO; brother, Dean (Veronica) Doolittle of Commerce City, CO; brother, Charlie (Ann Marie) Doolittle of Westminster, CO; and 2 grandchildren, Gabriel and Danielle Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Shirley Doolittle. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 13th Ward, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Oliver Thuernagle, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 2/23/1956 - 1/19/2019Edward Doolittle