Mary Lee Dopp was treasured by her family as much as she treasured them. She was a fun and loyal friend who could count her friendships in decades. A generous host, adventurous cook, and talented hair stylist, with a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile, she will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Mary Lee was born in Fruitvale, Idaho to Ken & Julia Dopp February 2, 1940. She grew up in St Anthony, Idaho with older sister Madge and younger brother J. She always had a love of animals and would bring them indoors to care for them, even if it was baby mice kept in her sister's dresser drawer. She graduated from South Fremont High School and attended Idaho State College (University) obtaining a degree in Cosmetology. She returned to St Anthony and worked in a hair salon, also leading a professional organization for cosmetologists, eventually opening her own salon on Bridge Street. In the early 70's she moved to Valencia, California where she lived for 30 years, owning and operating her own salon in various locations and making lifelong friends. She enjoyed the company of friends and evenings out with them. They traveled, attended concerts and plays, enjoying all the social opportunities of the area. She hosted many family visits as well. She had a pool for a backyard, cooked delicious meals and took all the kids to Magic Mountain, Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland. Returning to Idaho after she retired, (though she never knew how to fully retire) she still entertained family and friends in her beautiful home on the river. She loved being close to her roots and to nature. She kept binoculars and a bird identification book at the ready; there was always plenty to discover in her backyard. Though she loved friends and family dearly, she loved her pets even more, with dogs being the dearest. She was the ultimate furry mama. She took the best care of them as she did all those she loved. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, and leaves her younger brother J and wife Judy, five nieces (Julie, Traci, Kelli, Heather, Joni Lee) and one nephew (Justin), along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends who will all miss her dearly. All are encouraged to share their favorite Mary Lee memories on the Wilks website, (wilksfuneralhome.com.) The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers at Elegant and to her hospice team at Encompass who cared lovingly for her these past months. There will be a life celebration this summer. Please contact Heather Parke at 347-528-5200 for details. Mary 2/2/1940 - 1/9/2022Lee Dopp