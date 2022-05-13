Robert E. "Bob" Doucet, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Bob was born June 30, 1937, in Laconia, New Hampshire, Adelbert J. Doucet and Alice Z. Doucet-Maheux. He grew up and attended schools in New Hampshire. He also attended University of New Hampshire where he earned his Bachelor's Degree of Science. On April 23, 1960, he married Julie Ann LaRoche in Rochester, New Hampshire. Bob and Julie made their home in Indiana then Littleton, Colorado, where Bob worked as a engineer for Johns Manville before moving to Idaho Falls in 2016. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Bob was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, tennis, and gardening. Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Robin Louise (Tom) Mansanarez of Idaho Falls, ID; and Lisa Jane Doucet of Jasper, GA; brothers, Leo Doucet of RI, and Roger Doucet of NH; sisters, Lorraine Satchell of Portland, OR, Simone Schwerin and Claire Shuten. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie, parents; and sisters, Cecile and Helen. A gathering will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m., both at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bob 6/30/1937 - 5/9/2022Doucet