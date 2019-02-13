Dorla Burnside Douglass, 88 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Dorla was born February 20, 1930 in Chapin, Idaho to Lawrence Burnside and Samantha Elizabeth Nickell Burnside. She was raised and attended schools in Driggs, Idaho. On March 16, 1946, she married Fred A. Douglass in Dillon, Montana. They were blessed with 7 children. She worked for Idahoan Foods until her retirement in 1989. Dorla was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting, and loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and going for rides through beautiful Teton Valley. She is survived by her daughters, Maureen (Carl) Stone of Elk Ridge, Utah, Tana Quinton, of Archer, Idaho, LaNae Hope of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Debra (David) Swager of Rigby, Idaho; sons, Royce (Lesa) Douglass of Lewisville, Idaho, Tim (Suzanne) Douglass of Annis, Idaho; sister, Valoie Nelson of Victor, Idaho; 16 grandchildren, 37 1/2 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Vance Douglass, 6 brothers and 3 sisters, sons-in-law, Dean Quinton, Wayne Hope and great-grandson, Ashyr Swager. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunealhome.com Dorla 2/20/1930 - 2/11/2019Burnside Douglass