Dowalo James Dowalo James Andrew Paul Dowalo, 74, of Blackfoot, passed away of kidney cancer in his home Sunday, January 3, 2021 in the comfort & care of family. Jim was born September 21, 1946 in Roanoke, Virginia to Andrew William Dowalo & Nellie Boyce Dowalo. He grew up in a military family. One of his favorite places to live while growing up was Bermuda Island. Jim graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia. He loved spending time with his brother Fred Dowalo - especially anytime they went sailing on Fred's boat. Jim adored & teased his two sisters growing up, June Schiermeyer & Debbie Roycroft. Jim served his country faithfully during the Cold War as a radioman aboard multiple submarines. His family loved hearing him talk of his many adventures & close calls while serving in the Navy. Jim studied diligently to obtain a degree & had a successful career with INL in Idaho working in nuclear waste containment & later with Leak Testing Specialists. Many of those who worked with him considered him "a legend" in the field of nuclear leak testing. Jim holds a patent, with the Department of Energy, for an internal nuclear pressure sensor to aid in leak detection. Jim was honored with an award from the United States of America Department of Energy for his invention in 2010. Jim married Marlena Dowalo, they loved & reared their three boys Doug, Robert, & Scott together. Jim later married Lucy Dowalo & added two daughters, Tricia & Ericka, to his family. Jim & Lucy enjoyed 26 years together. Jim spoiled his twelve grandkids & four great grandkids. Grandpa Dowalo was the perfect Santa Claus for seventeen years. Some of Jim's favorite activities included golfing, wood working, traveling, & camping. He was known and loved by many for his sense of humor, kindness, and generosity. Jim is survived by his wife Lucy Dowalo, brother Fred Dowalo, sister June Schiermeyer, sister Debbie Roycroft, son Doug Dowalo, son Robert Dowalo, son Scott Dowalo, daughter Tricia Taylor, & daughter Ericka Winkfield. Jim was preceded in death by his father Andrew Dowalo, mother Nellie Dowalo, brother Steve Dowalo, & recently grandson Kelton Kluvers. The family extends a special thank-you to Encompass Hospice of Idaho Falls for the extraordinary care provided for Jim & his family. Thank you to his current employer, Leak Testing Specialists, based out of Florida. We are grateful to Tony Heinz, President & Brad Shaw Vice-President, as well as all the staff for the love, compassion, & support to our family. No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.