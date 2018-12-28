JoAnn Child Drake, 86, of Ammon, passed away December 25, 2018, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. JoAnn was born July 16, 1932, in Lehi, Utah, to Robert Leonard Phillips and Blanch Olive Child Phillips. She grew up and attended schools in Utah, California, Oklahoma, Kyoto American High School in Japan. Following her graduation she was a secretary for the U.S. Government in Tokyo, Japan. She also attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She also worked as Teton County Librarian. On November 28, 1958, she married Asa Junior Drake in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They lived in Cedron in Teton Valley for 55 years. To this union were born four children, Janet, Phillip, Susan and Steven. JoAnn and Asa moved to Ammon, Idaho, in 2005. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed geneology, being the church organist, Relief Society President, being the county librarian, wedding world, and a mother. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern States Mission, Edmonton Alberta Canada mission; and a mission serving in the Idaho Falls Temple Information Center, and served as a temple officiator. JoAnn is survived by her loving husband, Asa Junior Drake of Ammon, ID; daughter, Janet (Stephen Timm) Haralson of Pocatello, ID; son, Phillip (Kathleen) Drake of Mason, OH; daughter, Susan (Lowell) Blackham of Collierville, TN; son, Steven (Merri Ann) Drake of Blackfoot, ID, currently living in Kuwait; brother, Col. James C. Phillips Ret. (Donna) of Draper, UT; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Olive Phillips; sister, Rosemary Choules; and brother, Douglas Phillips. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 Tiebreaker Drive, with Bishop Brian Nelson, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Cedron Cemetery near Victor. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JoAnn 7/16/1932 - 12/25/2018Child Drake