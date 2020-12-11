On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Gale Dredge, loving wife and mother of four, passed away in her home after a valiant fight with cancer at the age of 66. She was surrounded by her family. Gale was born on November 22, 1954 in Mount Kisco, New York to Jonathan and Wendy (Shreve) Hungerford. She graduated from St. Anthony High School and attended Ricks College. She was remembered by her classmates as out going, kind, and a hard worker. She went on to earn a nursing degree at the Idaho Falls Technical College. On November 26, 1976, she married Holland Dredge in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home along the Snake River in Shelley, ID where they raised two sons, Jonathan and Jace, and two daughters, Natalie and Jenna. Gale had a passion for being a mother, grandmother and home-maker. She started a typing business to stay home with her kids, published two books, and did court reporting from home for over 20 years. She also did home health taking care of Holland's cousin for 10 years. Everyone she came in contact with adored her, and many lovingly referred to her as Mama Gale. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings over the years. It was apparent in her Christ-like love and service that she was a follower of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Gale was an absolute fanatic about good food and chocolate, and she used that love to bring people together. She also loved the holidays, and spent hours and hours making sure they were special and memorable for each family member. Gale was preceded in death by her father, Jonathan, her mother, Wendy, step father Ralph Liebert, her brothers, Johnny, Shawn, and Jeff, and son in law, Chase Richards. She is survived by her husband, Holland, and their four children, Jonathan, Natalie Underwood (Dave), Jace, and Jenna Emery (Nick), her brother Scott Liebert (Evalee), sisters Nicole Cardona (Jesse) and Tawni Baler (Zane), her five precious grandchildren, Lincoln, Olyvia, Sloan, Jack, and Beckham, along with many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A public viewing will be held from 5:30 - 7:30pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley (110 West Oak St. Shelley, ID). The funeral service will be held at the Woodville LDS church at 10:00am on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with graveside service to follow at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. (Saturday funeral for immediate family only due to current restrictions.) Church service will be live-streamed on YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxdeJYiOmVl1nbTpUH7nogg/videos. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Gale 11/22/1954 - 12/8/2020Dredge