Gene Harold Dressen, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 27, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gene was born June 3, 1943, in Inglewood, California, to Harold Vincent Dressen and Eleda Amanda Egan Dressen. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1961. He also attended Idaho State University. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission. Gene joined the Idaho Army National Guard. On November 19, 1971, he married Cheryl Elaine Harris in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with four children, Rachel, Mandy, Taylor, and Scott. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gene worked at the INEL as a computer programmer. Gene and Cheryl later divorced. On June 10, 1995, he married Lorraine Mary Young in the Idaho Falls Temple. He became a stepfather to her four children, Jason, Chris, Angie, and Sarah. Gene and Lorraine made their home in Idaho Falls where Gene worked as a truck driver for Doug Andrus. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings through the years, including scout leader, temple worker, and Elders Quorum President. He was currently serving at the Bishop's Storehouse. Gene had a strong testimony of the gospel and shared it often. He tinkered with everything and enjoyed hunting, archery, restoring old cars, geology, fossil digging, and music. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Dressen of Idaho Falls; children, Rachel (Tory) Shirley of Ammon, ID, Mandy (Bryan) Anderson of St. George, UT, Taylor (Amanda) Dressen of Idaho Falls, Scott (Kara) Dressen of Idaho Falls; stepchildren, Jason (Janet) Day of Nampa, ID, Chris Day of Idaho City, ID, Angie (Paul) Antrim of Idaho Falls, Sarah Shaw of Boise, ID; sisters, Karen (Don) Bork of Yuma, AZ, Judy Delonas of Idaho Falls, and Marla (Albert) Jones of Pocatello, ID; 24 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Paige Alyse Antrim; and brother-in-law, Edward Delonas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Coltman Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Ron Perrenoud officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gene 6/3/1943 - 7/27/2021Harold Dressen
