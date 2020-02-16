Carol finished her journey on earth on Feb. 10, 2020, and is home and at peace in the arms of Jesus. Carol was born on Christmas Eve to Marion and Mary Hammond. She was raised on the family's potato farm in Egin, Idaho. Carol was one of eight children. She adored her sisters, Norma, Frances and Judy; and four brothers, Melvin, Steven, Bud and Brent. Carol's father passed when the children were young. She worked hard for many years on the farm to help her brothers and sisters keep it going. Carol graduated from high school and went to cosmetology school in Pocatello, Idaho. She met Farrel LaVoy Sims who was attending Idaho State University. They were married and had three daughters: Janna Lee, Sheri Rae and Lori Jo. For years, Carol owned and operated a hair salon, Carol's Curl Up, in their home in Idaho Falls, where she developed many lifelong friendships with her customers. After 25 years or marriage, Carol and Farrel divorced. Carol went back to school and became a therapy technician. She worked with special needs individuals at the Development Workshop. She had a very giving heart and always believed we are here to love and help others. Carol found the love of her life when she met Norman Drewes. They were married on Nov. 10, 1978, in Jackson Hole. This marriage brought them many years of fun, adventure and taking Sunday road trips together. They often spent time with their friends Les and Marianne Corcoran. They traveled many places together but a stop at a casino was always one of Carol's favorites. Carol eventually opened up another hair salon, Guys & Dolls. She loved this profession and she was good at it. She became an avid supporter of the American Cancer Society's Look Good Feel Good program. Carol helped many ladies through their journey with cancer. Carol loved shopping or spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol was a beautiful lady who had a heart for others. She taught by example. She enjoyed dressing nicely, finding just the right jewelry, and of course, fun shoes. Carol made excellent bread, crepes and cabbage biscuits that she and her family always enjoyed. She had a silly side and enjoyed pulling shenanigans - especially on Norman. Carol was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease about 10 years ago. It was a heartbreaking diagnosis for Carol, Norman and their family and friends. Eventually she needed full-time nursing care to help her on this tough journey. Four years ago she moved to Syringa Chalet Nursing Center at State Hospital South in Blackfoot. The staff at Syringa provided her with excellent care as she fought a valiant battle with this disease. Carol's family is forever grateful for the love they provided to her. Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Mary and father, Marion Hammond; sisters, Frances Baribault, Norma Pfost and Judy Hammond; brothers, Steven, Bud and Brent Hammond; and daughter, Sheri Rae (Sims) Griggs. She is survived by her husband, Norman Drewes; brother, Mel Hammond; daughters, Janna Lee (Sims) Ward and Lori Jo (Sims) Priest; and stepsons, Warren (Sandy) Drewes, Scott (Linda) Drewes, Mitchel Drewes and Robert Drewes; and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends at 1 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's honor to alz.org. We need to find a cure. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carol 12/24/1936 - 2/10/2020Jo Drewes
