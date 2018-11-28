Mary Ellen Drollinger, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 22, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ellen was born on May 7, 1942, in Rexburg, Idaho to Kenneth Edward and Mary Isabel Blunck. She created wonderful childhood memories with her two younger sisters, Peggy and Louise. Mary Ellen married Lawrence Durtschi on Oct. 8, 1965, and had nine children. They were later divorced. She enjoyed life-long friendships with her loving in-laws from the Durtschi family. With the loving help and support of neighbors in the Coltman area, Mary Ellen worked miracles in raising her children as a single mother. On Sept. 19, 1992, she married Max Drollinger who was the light of her life and who shared his amazing family with her. Mary Ellen's life work was caring for her family members and neighbors. Mary Ellen is a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, children, and grandchildren. She is survived by Lawrence (Denise) Durtschi of Ephraim, UT; Lionel (Kesti) Durtschi of Idaho Falls, ID; Lane (Nancy) Durtschi of Carey, ID; Lance (Alesha) Durtschi of Indianapolis, IN; Mary (Ben) Loertscher of Smithfield, UT.; Malinda (Adam) Lough of Highland, UT.; Lynn (Shandi) Durtschi of Ammon, ID; Liz (Bryan) Butikofer of Rigby, ID; Patty (Steve) Smith of Vancouver, WA; Shannon (Dan) Barrett of Great Falls, MT.; Debra (Ty) Silva of Bethel Island, CA.; Terrel (Mariellen) Drollinger of Iona, ID; Tim Drollinger of Iona, ID; Siblings, Peggy (Jack) Meyer, Louise (Dan) Owens. 53 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Max Drollinger, her husband; a son, Leon Durtschi; and a granddaughter, Lexis Lough. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at the Coltman LDS Chapel, 12448 N. 5th E. in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 30 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main St. in Rigby, and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday prior to services at the Coltman LDS Chapel. Interment will be held following the funeral services in the Rexburg Cemetery. The family extends their appreciation to the personnel at EIRMC and the University of Utah Hospital for their kindness and dedicated attention during her last days. Condolences may be sent to the family online at eckersellfuneralhome.com Mary 5/7/1942 - 11/22/2018Drollinger