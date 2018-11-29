Stephen Willard Duce, 67, of Aiken, SC, passed away November 21, 2018 after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. Stephen was born to Franklin and Jennie Duce on January 26, 1951 in Gunnison, Utah. He grew up in Shelley, Idaho. Stephen married his high school sweetheart Janice Wright in 1971. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Carl Quigg and Calvin Lamborn. He is survived by wife Janice Duce, sisters Bonnie Lamborn, Roselyn Quigg, Cathy (Scott) Wolff, and brother Lynn (Sherrie) Duce, children Stephen Shawn (Laurence) Duce, Jennilyn (Mark) Crews, Nathan (Rachel) Duce, Kimberly (Craig) Shepherd, and Rachel (Clark) Tompkins. He is also survived by his 18 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday morning, November 30, 2018, at 11:00am in the Shelley Fourth Ward Chapel, 184 N Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00am to 10:40am prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Stephen 1/26/1951 - 11/21/2018Willard Duce