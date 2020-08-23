Duchscher Stephen Duchscher Stephen Alan Duchscher, 71, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. He was born July 27, 1949 in Shelley, Idaho the son of Alexander and Hannah Duchscher Wurgler. He graduated from Blackfoot High School. Stephen was together with the love of his life, Connie Lutz, for over 33 years. He was one of the founders of The Emptys motorcycle club. Stephen drove truck for Sanchez Trucking for many years. He really enjoyed driving the long hauls. He loved to golf, go camping and being in the mountains, riding his 4X4. He was very particular about keeping his vehicles clean (especially his truck). He always made sure they were spotless and took great pride and joy in his 74 Chevy pickup, known to everyone as "Blackie". He is survived by children Tiffany Clemons of Meridian, ID and Stephani Sheman of Pocatello; stepchildren Jason Berry of Washington, Jesse Berry of Blackfoot and Danny Berry of Oregon; siblings, Theresa Sanchez and James Duchscher; eleven grandchildren and his companion, Terry Carmichael. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Phillip Duchscher and Martin Duchscher and a sister, Evelyn Underwood. As per Stephen's request, cremation services will be under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Moreland Park from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Condolences may be sent to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com