Reginald "Reggie" Seth Duke, age 22, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Twin Falls. Reggie was born August 11, 1997 at Idaho Falls, Idaho a son to Reginald Paul Duke and Miriam Melinda Munro Duke. He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2016. While in High School he ran cross country and for the track team competed at State in the 400. His senior project was to set up a fun run to raise money for Rimrock Elementary. He enjoyed running in fun run races. He worked for A&B productions setting up bounce houses at parties for customer's dances and weddings. He was a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Virginia Chesapeake Mission. He lived in Twin Falls, Idaho where he worked at SL Start for the last two years with Disabled and challenged adults. Reggie enjoyed auto body work and restoring cars. He and each of his brothers restored their own cars. His favorite was his 97 mustang. He liked art and drawing, painting and doodling. He loved to read and has a library of books. He is survived by his parents Reggie and Miriam Duke of Idaho Falls, three brothers, Dallon Paul Duke of Idaho Falls, Dustin Charles Duke of Silverdale, Washington, and Shane Thomas Duke of Idaho Falls, grandparents, Charles and Judith Munro of Napa, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents June and Wayne Duke. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Quail Ridge 1st Ward Chapel, 2200 Stafford Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Burton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Reginald 8/11/1997 - 2/13/2020Seth Duke
