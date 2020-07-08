Kelton Kent Dummer, precious 15-month old son of Dalton D. Dummer and Mackenzie Noelle Ballard, passed away July 6, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, surrounded by his loving family. Kelton graced his family on March 12, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He had the biggest smile that always lit up the room. He idolized his daddy's voice and guitar playing and loved to sing along with him. His laugh came from deep within his soul. Kelton loved being outside and had to touch and point to everything he saw. He loved driving his truck, playing Hot Wheels, snuggling up with his "softies," and being the best little golf caddy on the course. Kelton's favorite place was in his mama's arms. He gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth, and was able to be a true hero to another family in donating his organs and giving their family joy. This is not goodbye, Kelty Boy, we will see you soon. He is survived by his loving parents, Dalton Dummer and Mackenzie Ballard of Idaho Falls; and grandparents, Corey and JayLee Packer, Kent and Kammie Dummer, Scott and Annie Ballard; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, David and Rayetta Lalonde, Ted and Sharron Ballard; great grandmother, Lorraine Cooper; and great grandfathers, Crawford Riley and Dennis Dummer. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kelton 3/12/2019 - 7/6/2020Kent Dummer
