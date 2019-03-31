Our beloved brother, Clinton Craig Duncan, passed away March 8, 2019, in his home in Butte, MT. He was born June 17, 1955, to Clinton H and Gloria (Steele) Duncan in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the oldest of 5 sons. As the eldest boy, Dad would "volunteer" Craig to assist him with numerous projects around the house. His little bothers would tease him because they played while he "helped". Coincidentally he became his father's apprentice and made being an electrician his life long career. In 1976 he married Cathy Holman and together they brought 2 children, Catie and Cody, into the world. They divorced a few years later but remained friends. Cathy helped him often near the end. Craig loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. Family was important to him. He was so grateful to be able to move to Montana to be closer to them. He is survived by his children, Catie (Robert) Kelleher and Cody Duncan; 3 grandchildren; mother, Gloria; and brothers, Dan (Michelle) Duncan, Scott (Jennifer) Duncan, Todd (Paul) Duncan, Dustin (Amy) Duncan; many nieces and nephews; and lastly, his dog Hank. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 11, at 5:45 PM at Papa Tom's Pizza in Idaho Falls, ID. In honor of Huggy, we will expect everyone to be 15 minutes late. Clinton 6/17/1955 - 3/8/2019Craig Duncan