Dorothy June Duncan, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 4, 2019, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Dorothy was born January 8, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn Arvil Pickett and Marguerite Ann Nelson. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, and attended Idaho Falls High School. There, she was a member of the IF drill team. On September 6, 1952, she married Joseph Gary Duncan in Idaho Falls. Together they had five children: Cindy, Brady, Kathleen, Bradley, and Melanie. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Dorothy and Gary made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dorothy worked in Social Services for the Department of Health and Welfare. Dorothy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings. She and Gary served a mission for LDS Family Services in Idaho Falls. She also was a member of Job's Daughters. In her spare time, she loved to play cards, do puzzles, garden, cook, and sew quilts. She also enjoyed golf, and once even got a hole-in-one at the Heise golf course. She was a voracious reader, had a terrific sense of humor, and loved walking her four scotties on the dog walk in Scottsdale where they wintered. Most of all, she loved spending time with friends and family; they were everything to her. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Gary Duncan of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Cindy (Bill) Harris of Rigby, ID, Brady (Bea) Duncan of Indianola, WA, Kathleen "Kitty" Tillo of Idaho Falls, ID, Bradley (Ellen) Duncan of Idaho Falls, ID, and Melanie (Vernon) Bell of Spokane, WA; brother, Dale (Denise) Pickett of Scottsdale, AZ; 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren with two more on the way, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Brian Pickett; and grandson, Jacob Duncan. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12th, at the 9th Ward Building (395 2nd Street) with Bishop Kyle Panting officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.