Geraldine "Geri" White Duncan, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 20, 2022, at the Gables of Ammon. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Geri was born November 20, 1932, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Lewell White and Katie Louisa Southwick White. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and Rexburg areas and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On May 21, 1954, she married Donald W. Duncan in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 12, 1989. Geri and Donald made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Geri worked as a secretary for EG&G for more than 20 years. Donald passed away March 17, 2012. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and canning, but most of all family time. Geri is survived by her loving son, Donald (Lori) Duncan of Ammon, ID; daughter, Janet (Bill) Chase of Ammon, ID; daughter, Kristine Hayes of Rigby, ID; sister, Elaine Karas of LaCanada, CA; sister, Marie Simmons of Idaho Falls, ID; 14 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald W. Duncan, son-in-law, Don Hayes, and sisters, Rozann White, Darlene Alice Jones, Glenace Little Fritz, and brothers, Joseph Thayne White and Marion Edward White. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Cottages Ward, 2200 Stafford Drive, with Bishop Aaron Gardner officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Geri 11/20/1932 - 12/20/2022Duncan
