Joseph "Gary" Duncan, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 9, 2019, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Gary was born January 22, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Chester Harold Duncan and Elise Jane Winterbottom. He grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City and Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Idaho State University and received a degree in psychology. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On September 6, 1952, he married Dorothy June Pickett in Idaho Falls. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 18, 1958. Together they had five children: Cindy, Brady, Kathleen, Bradley, and Melanie. Gary and Dorothy made their home in Idaho Falls, where Gary worked as a Contract Administrator for the Idaho National Lab. He courageously battled injuries sustained in a car wreck when he was 32, and he received the "Tough as Nails" award from his coworkers for never giving up. Gary and Dorothy went on to serve a service mission for LDS Family Services. In the summers, Gary was an accomplished golfer. In the winters, he was an avid skier, ski instructor, and snowmobiler. He also enjoyed genealogy, listening to music, and serving people anonymously. As a true cowboy at heart, he was an avid 2nd amendment proponent. He was very patriotic and loved his country dearly. Gary is survived by his children, Cindy (Bill) Harris of Rigby, ID, Brady (Bea) Duncan of Indianola, WA, Kathleen "Kitty" Tillo of Idaho Falls, ID, Bradley (Ellen) Duncan of Idaho Falls, ID, and Melanie (Vernon) Bell of Spokane, WA; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren with two on the way, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Dorothy June Duncan; parents; sister, Betty Allen; six brothers, Jay, Clint, Don, Morgan, Gene, and Doug, and grandson, Jacob Duncan. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 9th Ward Building (395 2nd Street) with Bishop Kyle Panting officiating. The family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery next to his wife. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joseph 1/22/1935 - "Gary" 10/9/2019Duncan