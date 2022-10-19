Paulette Ann Durfee, 65, a resident of Rigby, Idaho returned to her Father in Heaven at 9:05 am on October 17, 2022 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Paulette, known as Pauli to her family, was born on November 24, 1956 in Orem, Utah to Thomas J. Patten and Helen Ann Maycock. She would focus her talents and unique abilities into training to become a teacher by attending Ricks College and then Idaho State University to earn her bachelor's degree. Later she would earn her master's degree from the University of Idaho. On June 24, 1976, Pauli was sealed to Scott Durfee for time and all eternity in the Provo, Utah Temple. Pauli was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and, with Scott, faithfully raised 5 children in the knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Pauli was an elementary educator for 27 years, primarily teaching children in first grade. She became known for masterfully teaching children to read and to overcome a vast array of learning challenges to do so. She invested countless hours, above and beyond what was required, to see to the success of each of her students. Pauli enjoyed being outdoors in many capacities. She was a skilled gardener and horseback rider. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband and other family members. She was additionally fond of camping and skiing. She was a collector of books and, over her life, grew a library of over 20,000 children's books which she freely shared with students, neighbors, and grandchildren. Pauli is survived by: (Spouse) Scott Durfee of Rigby, ID, (Children) Shawn Durfee (Stacey) of Payson, UT, Ryan Durfee (Emily) of Collierville, TN, Arik Durfee (Anna) of Iona, ID, Keersten Goss (Jake) of Iona, ID, Jason Durfee (Alise) of Idaho Falls, ID, (Mother) Helen Blake of Orem UT, (Siblings) Laura Imbler (Don), Leslie Riddle, Eric Patten (Cindy), Kris Patten (Neala), Matt Patten (Kristen), Tim Patten (Joy), and 21 grandchildren. Pauli is preceded in death by: Thomas J. Patten (Father), Jeff Patten (Brother), and George Blake (Step-father). Services will be held on October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 198 North 4300 E., Rigby, ID 83442. Visitation prior to service will be held on October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St, Rigby, ID 83442 as well as on October 22, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Interment to take place in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Paulette 11/24/1956 - 10/17/2022Ann Durfee
