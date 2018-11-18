Gordon Lee Durrant, 72, Idaho Falls resident, died Wednesday morning November 14, 2018 of natural causes. Gordon was born March 12, 1946 in Wendell, Idaho to Cecil Durrant and Alta Palmer. He attended Ricks College and Weber State University in Utah. He married DeAnn Walker on August 5, 1967 in the Idaho Falls Temple and had five children. After the loss of his wife he later married Colleen Merrill on June 1, 2000. Gordon worked as an accountant, and business owner. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Utah Jazz. He enjoyed boating, camping, and going on ATV rides. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints and served a mission to the East Central States. Gordon worked in the temple, was a Ward Clerk, in the Elder's Quorum Presidency, served in Sunday School, and was Ward Athletic Director. He is survived by his wife Colleen, three sons, Robert (Camille) Durrant, Greg (Rachel) Durrant, Danny (Rae) Durrant, daughter, Kathy Durrant, his stepchildren Becky (Sean) Lindberg, Monica (Tim) Walker, Chris (Joy) McDaniel, Tara (Jeremy) Krupp, Paula (Kelley) Croft, Carlan (Amber) McDaniel, his mother Alta Durrant, two brothers Tom (Bonnie) Durrant, and Larry (Lezlie) Durrant. Gordon has 33 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife DeAnn, daughter Wendy, father Cecil Durrant, two sisters Anne Sullivan, and Marlene Luker, and brother, Dean Durrant. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 20th at the Blackhawk Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building, 7118 Ledge Rock Drive, in Ammon. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 19th at the Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello, 431 North 15th Avenue and at the church on Tuesday, November 20th from 9:30-10:45 AM before services. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542 Gordon 3/12/1946 - 11/14/2018Durrant