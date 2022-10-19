Janice Marie Hickam Durrant, of Ririe Idaho passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital at the age of 85. Janice heroically fought a long battle of cancer. She was truly an example of enduring to the end. No matter how hard thing were towards the end of her life, she never complained and would be more concerned about how others were doing. Janice was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Janice was born May 4th, 1937, to Lawrence Hickam and Lula Imogene Ball. Janice attended schools in Ucon, ID and at Bonneville High School in Idaho. During her younger years she lived in California and Washington. She settled in Ucon, ID where she was raised by her Grandma Ball. As a youth she enjoyed playing softball and had a pretty good arm on her. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Norlan Park Hulse Durrant, March 30th, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Norlan and Janice were married for 59 years, and they lived in Hesperia, CA and Ririe, ID. They enjoyed picnics in the mountains, trips to the beach, playing games with the family and visiting museums. Janice was a homemaker while raising her children. Janice also worked as a school aide while her youngest three children were attending school. Janice then went to work at Ricks College/BYU Idaho after moving from California. She worked in the food service department in the bakery and salad department for 19 years. During this time Janice made lifetime friends. Janice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Janice served in various calling including Primary, Scouts, Young Women, Relief Society, and as a Visiting Teacher. Janice was devoted to her callings and excelled in all she did. She found great comfort and joy while studying the scriptures and writing in her journal. Janice was very talented and enjoyed learning. She was a natural when it came to art. She enjoyed painting classes, drawing, quilting, crocheting, dancing, baking, sewing, gardening, canning, reading, putting together puzzles, playing games with her family, and joking around. Most of all she loved and took care of all those around her. No one was a stranger and she spoke to everyone. Friends and family enjoyed spending time and visiting with Janice. Janice is survived by her son, Dan'L Durrant of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters Kendra (Tim) Price of Roswell, NM, Karen Durrant of Ririe, ID; son Jay R. (Camille) Durrant of Ririe, ID; and brother Daniel (Sherry) Hickam of Centralia, WA. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Norlan Durrant; sons Dane Durrant, Todd Durrant, and Evan Durrant; sister-in-law, Linda Hickam; and parents and grandparents. Janice's family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful nurses and therapists who took care of Janice. We would also like to thank the health care providers who took care of Janice over the last seven years. Specifically, Dr. Brad Adams, Jan Garland, NP, Dr. Terry Baker and all of their staff. Funeral Services with be held Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 11:00am at the Ririe Stake Center in Ririe, ID. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 20th, 2022 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Ririe Stake Center. Family will also visit with friends and family prior to funeral services from 9:30am to 10:45am at the Ririe State Center. Interment with be at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Janice 5/4/1937 - 10/7/2022Marie Durrant
