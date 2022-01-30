Sandra Lee Durtschi, 68, passed away at her home in Shelley, Idaho on January 23, 2022 with her daughter and partner by her side. Sandra was born September 21, 1953 to Burnett Brown and Charlotte Clark Brown in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She received her LPN certificate at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. In the summer of 1974 Sandra married Steven Clair Bruce in Cedar Falls, Iowa. With backpacks on they made their long hike to Idaho. They relocated to Rexburg, Idaho. She continued her career in southeast Idaho working at hospitals and later nursing homes. They raised two children, Hartford (Sonny) and Shannon. Her hobbies included riding horses, hiking and camping. Sandra is survived by her son, Hartford (Kimberly) Bruce, and grandchildren, Raylee,and Jentry, a daughter, Shannon Bruce (Brady) and Patrick Chapple, partner and dear friend for 20 years, siblings, Bradford Brown, and Cynthia (Jay) Marley and many nieces and nephews. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Margo Brown. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Brio Home Health and Hospice, and Alliance Personal Care Service for their loving care. Upon request no services will be held. Condolences for the family may be sent to Shannon Bruce, PO Box 162, Firth, Idaho 83236 or at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Sandra 9/21/1953 - 1/23/2022Durtschi