Garth Dustin, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2022. He was born in the Idaho Falls hospital on South Boulevard on February 17, 1945, to Ken and Katie Dustin. He spent his early childhood in rural communities around Southeast Idaho like Swan Valley and Cobalt. As a child, he looked up to his big sister, Karla. As he grew older, he also developed a deep fondness for his half-sisters Carma and Dawn, who lived with their mother. By high school, the family had moved to Ucon where Garth met his life-long friends Larry Clayton and Dale Jenkins. They attended Bonneville High School. Larry and Dale were a year older in school and took a young Garth under their wing. It was through Dale that Garth met the pretty blonde who would become his wife of 55 years, DeeAnn Staker, Dale's cousin. In more recent times, Larry and Garth enjoyed meeting for lunch nearly every week. DeeAnn and Garth were married on June 9, 1967, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their oldest son, Nathan was born a little over a year later, followed by Michael, then Ryan, and finally the long-awaited daughters, Christine and Laura. After early stints in Provo, Denver, and Oklahoma City, Garth and DeeAnn raised their family in Idaho Falls where they enjoyed and endured the ups and downs of life together. Garth was a great dad, always supporting his kids in whatever activity they were involved. He never missed a choir performance, piano recital, or ball game. He was patient and kind and slow to anger. From the age of nine, Garth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a younger man, he served a mission for the church in Georgia and Florida. As an adult, he participated faithfully, as long as his health permitted. Garth loved beautiful music and would often tear up during hymns and musical numbers at church. One of Garth's greatest gifts was his ability to quote poems, hymns, and scripture at just the right moment. He was a gifted speaker and teacher. He had an unorthodox perspective and tried to help others see things in a different way. He was a champion of the underdog, unafraid to challenge the status quo. Garth is survived by his wife, DeeAnn; sons, Nathan (Christy Feldman), Michael (Cassie Olsen), Ryan (Christine Merrell); daughters, Christine (Steve Ball) and Laura (Jared Griffeth), as well as 17 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Carma Lufkin and Dawn Larsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Katie Dustin, his sister, Karla Richardson, who passed only recently, and his step-father Glen Harding. Garth is loved dearly and will be sorely missed. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Garth 2/19/1945 - 8/17/2022Dustin
