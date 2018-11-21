William "Bill" Daniel Dutson, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov 18, 2018, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Bill was born to Joseph William and Lulu Elizabeth Weaverling on February 16, 1925 in Ririe, Idaho. He is the 4th of 6 children and the only boy with 5 sisters. Bill's earliest memory is of a trip the family took to Ogden, Utah. He remembers sitting in the hotel room looking out at the street cars. When Bill was in high school his family took a trip to Hoover Dam for about a week. His family got a motel room in Salt Lake and in Boulder City (the price of the motel was $6.00). That trip was a good memory. Working hard on the family farm and then learning to be a mason filled his early life. After high school, at the age of 18, Bill was drafted into the military during World War II. He served in Europe as a ball turret gunner in a B-17 bomber and then worked with the occupational forces at the end of the war. At the age of 23, he served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Australia. On January 30, 1953, Bill married Faun Miller. The great work of their lives was raising their 9 children. Bill now has 46 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. Bill spent most of his working life doing masonry work with brick, block, and stone. He was known for doing exceptional work. He did many homes and other buildings in and around Idaho Falls. He also did stone work in Yellowstone National Park, including a stone wall at the Shoshone Point pull-off. Bill has always had a special talent for math and is great with numbers. He is known for his generosity, wisdom, great sense of humor, and positive attitude. He treasures his family and his family treasures him. Bill is survived by 8 children: Rodney (Vickie), Diana Tew, Brent (Cheryl), Nancy (Rod) Patterson, Sandra (John) Terrill, Larry (Janene), Joe (Emily) and Alan (Joanna). He is also survived by 2 sisters Bessie Roberts and Donna Rouche. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faun; son, Kevin; and three sisters: Meneta Pabst, Lulu Louise Hoyt, and Betty Hamilton. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Kay Bishop, Chris from Aspen Home Health & Hospice, and the residents and staff at Lincoln Court for their care and friendship in the last year of Bill's life. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the LDS Chapel, 4459 John Adams Parkway, corner of John Adams and Crowley Road, with Bishop Steven Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, in Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to Saturday's service at the church. Burial will be in Iona Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. William "Bill" 2/16/1925 - 11/18/2018Dutson