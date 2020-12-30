Lyman Cox Dye, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2020, at Morning Star Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice. He passed away holding the hand of Carol, his wife of 64 years. Lyman was born to Willard Ernest Dye and Lucie Thelma Cox on December 17,1932, in Blackfoot, Idaho. His only sibling was Beverly Rae Dye with whom he shared a special bond that went beyond being brother and sister. (Beverly married DeLynn Hansen, both deceased.) Firth, Idaho, was settled by Lyman's grandfather, whom he adored. Firth was where the Dyes spent Lyman's and Bev's formative years, but it was from Idaho Falls High School Lyman graduated in 1951. Long after moving to 7th Street in Idaho Falls, he yearned for the life in Firth. It is where he will be interred alongside his parents, and daughters, Teresa Ann and Janatte Carol. Lyman rode the buses to the Site for 33 years, first from Arco and later from Ucon where he and Carol Stephenson raised their eight children. Beyond that, his hobbies included model planes, ships, cars, and baseball. He graduated from the ISU Body and Fender program and ran his own business on the side. He was an artist and excellent photographer. His library was extensive and included books of world history and civilizations, World War II and Patton, famous and obscure writers of religion and Church History, and of course, books about mountains. The mountains...to a large degree that will be the legacy of Lyman Dye: his prowess in the mountains. Truthfully, the legacy goes beyond the first ascents, routes he pioneered, and peaks he summitted. It involves those he took with him. From his early climbing adventures in Arco, to the guides he hired, and to the numberless scouts he introduced to the sport, and to his family, he will be remembered as the soft spoken, confident, unflappable leader encouraging them to face their challenges with courage. Lyman was awarded the Silver Beaver in 2018. After two weeks in the hospital, Lyman decided to forgo further dialysis. He anxiously returned home to his wife and family to face his final summit. It was in their loving company he peacefully relaxed his long legs and passed to the next life. Lyman's final words scrawled almost illegibly on paper provided by the hospital were his testimony of the Living Christ and the Great Eternal Plan. He first proclaimed that message as a missionary in the Eastern Canadian Mission. It was his living, constant, and last witness. And invitation. Lyman is survived by his wife, Carol Stephenson; children, Bonnie Hodges, Willard (Brenda) Dye, Sherie (Brad) Smith, Julia (Verdon) Walker, Rebecca Joette Dye, Gregory (Stacie) Dye; 24 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren; and dozens of adoring nieces, nephews, and those precious Stephenson in-laws. The family is extremely grateful for the unselfish ministrations from the Ucon Community at large and the sweetest ever neighbors and Family Home Evening group. The family is also appreciative for the loving hospitality of Morning Star Assisted Living Center and Encompass Home Health & Hospice for the respectful care they provided. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com and will be available to view after the services. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lyman 12/17/1932 - 12/25/2020Cox Dye
