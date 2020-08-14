Randy Lynn Dye, 68, of Firth passed away August 11, 2020 at his home. Randy was born on May 31, 1952 in Shelley to Barber Dewane and Amy Jeanice Goodson Dye. His early education years were spent in the Shelley Schools. He then attended and graduated from Firth High School in 1971. On May 24, 1975 he married Amy Elizabeth Bolinder in Firth. Later they were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on January 11, 1997. He spent eight years in the Idaho National Guard, leaving as an E7. Randy worked for various companies: as a welder for Snake River Equipment, as a mechanic for Blackfoot Motors, Chrysler in Idaho Falls, then opening his own auto repair in Shelley. He then purchased Valley Enterprises in Idaho Falls where he worked until retiring and turning the business over to his son, Jayson. He was an avid R.C. Airplane modeler and flyer with many awards. He mastered the truck and tractor pulling competition where he was the running champion for three years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was also a member of Desert Eagle R.C. Club, Red Baron R.C. Club, and the Rocky Mountain Pullers Association. Randy is survived by his wife, Amy of Firth, sons, Jayson Lynn (Tabitha) Dye of Firth, Joseph Dewane (Becca) Dye of Idaho Falls, grandchildren, Zander Lynn Dye, Mia Elizabeth Dye both of Firth, Spenzer Joseph Dye, Oscar Jacob Dye, Trevyn Dewane Dye all of Idaho Falls, parents, Barber Dewane and Amy Jeanice Dye of Blackfoot, son/nephew, Jackson Bolinder, siblings, Eugene (Connie) Dye of Roy, UT, Dennis (Peggy) Dye of Rexburg, Sheryl (Dwayne) Bell of Moreland, Julia (Randy) Wareing of Blackfoot. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tommy Dye. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. and Monday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery. Please keep yourself safe. If you have any illnesses or anxieties of illness, please wear a face mask. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Randy 5/31/1952 - 8/11/2020Lynn Dye