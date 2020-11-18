Dygert J. Howard Dygert J. Howard Dygert, born February 20, 1939 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Joe Leroy Dygert and Melba Lloyd Bowler. His mother went in the back of a hay wagon pulled by a team of horses through the snow tothe hospital.He weighed 3 pounds and was not expected to live but he was tough and went home to a log house where the water froze in the water bucket overnight. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family November 15, 2020 at his home in Farmington, Utah. Howard attended high school in Soda Springs, Idaho and graduated in 1957. Immediately after he went to Nevada to be a cowboy for theTS Ranch, eventually ending up at the Spanish Ranch which he enjoyed the most. He had a great love for horses and the western lifestyle. He was blessed with many great horses including ones he called Cannonball, Pogo, Cider, and Tarzan. He enjoyed training horses and helping others with their horsemanship. He attended Utah State University, and Ricks College. He loved college rodeo, riding bulls, team roping and calf roping. He continued the roping for most of his life. While at Ricks college he met Cherrill Evans and they were married August 17, 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He worked on several ranches, once earning Bingham County Grassman of the Year. He served as the Idaho Simmental Association president and was progressive in the industry. Later on he moved to Farmington, Utah where he worked at the Wheeler Ranch. Howard contracted Rheumatoid Arthritis in his early 50's. He worked hard to make the most of what the disease allowed him to do. Many have stated that his perseverance with the disease inspired them to work through their own challenges.He enjoyed reading, gardening, making saddle pads and learning new things. Howard was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Branch Clerk, Executive Secretary, Finance Clerk, and many teaching positions. He is survived by his wife, Cherrill, Sons Evan Howard (Alice) and Shawn Russell(Annette), daughters Rachel Bertoch (Jim), Sarah Petersen, Sons Lincoln Joe (Debbie) and Daniel Kay (Stephanie), 19 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grands with 3 on the way, Sisters Karen Mott, Pauleen Stephenson (Dennis) and Janice. Preceded in death by father and mother. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Russon Farmington Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the mortuary prior to services. We ask all those that are in attendance to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing per the mandates set by the state. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings limited attendance is available at the funeral home.It will be available for viewing on the Russon Brothers Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary/ A visitation and viewing will also be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery, also in Blackfoot. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.