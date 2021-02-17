JT Eastman, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 11, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. JT was born April 17, 1926, in Andrews, Texas, to Jesse Eastman and Jannette Tankersley Eastman. His family moved to Arizona when he was 3 years old where he grew up in and around Buckeye and attended the area schools. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving near the end of World War II as an aircraft mechanic, and then later during the Korean War as a payroll clerk. He attended Eastern Arizona Junior College, BYU-Provo, and the Northrup Institute training as an aircraft mechanic and machinist. On June 1, 1948, he married Ileen Allen in Mesa, Arizona. JT and Ileen lived in various locations, and after retirement, eventually made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ileen passed away on June 7, 2016. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served a service mission with his wife at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center. He and Ileen had also served in the Medford, Oregon and Idaho Falls Temples. JT enjoyed woodworking, flying and major league baseball. JT is survived by his son, Randy (Delores) Eastman of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Susan (Kirk) Christensen of Rolla, MO; son, Tim (Carol) Eastman of West Valley City, UT; daughter, Carol (Blake) Ostrowski of Palmdale, CA; son, Kevin (Kim) Eastman of North Salt Lake City, UT; 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ileen Eastman; and daughter, Denise Eastman. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JT 4/17/1926 - 2/11/2021Eastman
