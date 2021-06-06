Jeremy David Eaton, 37, passed away May 25, 2021, in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Jeremy was born in Soda Springs, Idaho, to David and Katherine Eaton. When he was three, the family moved to Idaho Falls where he grew up. In 2002 he graduated from Skyline High School. He went on to attend Boise State where he earned dual bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Biology. Jeremy worked as a research and data analyst for the Oregon Department of Education in the Child Nutrition Program. He was dearly beloved by all his co-workers. From a young age Jeremy loved being active and playing sports. His favorite organized sports were soccer and golf. As an adult, Jeremy loved being outdoors. He spent much of his free time mountain biking, hiking, backpacking, kayaking, and camping. He also loved reading, traveling, and playing board games and card games with his family. Jeremy was a natural teacher. Whether it was helping a coworker learn a new computer skill or teaching one of his siblings how to snowboard, he always remained patient and encouraging. He had the ability to make people laugh and feel at ease even while they were learning something new and challenging. Jeremy was fun to be around and made everyone feel important and included. His sense of humor, generosity, positivity, and magniloquence will be missed. And, oh by the way, he liked word-of-the-day to help feed that tongue in cheek grandiloquent approach to life. Jeremy is survived by his loving parents, David and Katherine Eaton; sisters, Amy Eaton of Boise, ID; and Stephanie and Kylie Eaton of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alyce Eaton Spooner, Loy Eaton, Margaret Fleming, and Raymond Fleming. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Pastor Dan Fleming officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. There will also be a celebration of his life from 1-4 p.m. on June 27, 2021, at the Illahe Country Club, 3376 Country Club Drive South, Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society or similar organization that supports humane treatment of animals. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeremy 5/4/1984 - 5/25/2021Eaton
